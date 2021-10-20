Waiving a home inspection tempting but costly for homebuyers

Waiving a home inspection may make you stand out as a buyer, but it may not be the best long-term choice.

In Huntsville's hot housing market, it could be tempting for a buyer to waive the inspection and possibly make themselves more appealing to a seller, but one broker warns of the risks that could affect your wallet.

"It's one of the largest investments you make, a home," said Carey Rosenblum, broker and owner of Rosenblum Realty.

The housing market is only growing in competitiveness, and now, more and more buyers are opting out of a home inspection.

"Obviously, they're trying to compete," said Rosenblum. "You have five offers on the property, and you say, 'I don't need a home inspection,' then they may say to the seller, 'Well, this is an easy pass to get to the closing table.'"

But, there could be an expensive cost to follow if you don't get a home inspection.

"You want to make sure supporting your home is proper," Rosenblum said. "HVAC items are big-ticket items, water heaters — a number of things that could be lead to having immediate problems."

On average, home inspections cost anywhere from $300 to $450, but in the long run, that could save you thousands of dollars in unexpected maintenance to your new home.

Brandon Saraceni is a home inspector. He said they spend up to an hour and a half checking various appliances and areas of the home to ensure things are working properly.

He said even if a home is brand new, buyers should still invest in a home inspection. If a buyer does choose to get a home inspection and the report comes back with some concerns, buyers may have some leeway with their seller.

"There's always the gray area in between, where you negotiate (and say), 'Oh, well, we didn't know this was wrong. We'll fix it,'" said Rosenblum. "There's usually some ways of navigating through the difference there, so that everyone still gets the home they wanted to buy and the seller can still sell."

Saraceni said home inspections can save a buyer from purchasing a home, moving in and finding costly problems.