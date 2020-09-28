Who wore it better: WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna or the pregnant woman emoji?

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network isn’t the only big project Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna has been working on this year.

Viewers, and everyone here at the station, have spent the last few months watching the progression of her pregnancy and, let’s be honest, her bump.

Kate has, too, which led her to take a photo a few days ago to mark its latest growth.

But this time the picture looked familiar, different from all the others she’s taken.

The hair? No.

The purples dress? Nah.

The mask under the chin? Nope.

The purple dress and the belly caress together? Of course!

Kate realized she’d seen this before. On her phone.

That’s right, our Kate is now the spitting image of Apple’s emoji for the word “pregnant.”

We don’t know what the emoji is supposed to be growing inside, but we can tell you Kate and her husband are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their son.

So, who is rocking a purple dress and bodacious bump better? Kate or the emoji?

You can probably guess who is getting our vote.

