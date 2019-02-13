Unsolved Huntsville Murders of 2018

In 2018, Huntsville had a record 27 people murdered, but to this date, at least five of those murders have not been solved.

If you help Huntsville police and Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers by giving them information that leads to an arrest, you can obtain an award up to $1,000. It is important to know that you can also remain anonymous. Police need the public's assitance in solvoing these crimes.

Behind the numbers, there are faces of real victims with family and friends who want justice for their loved ones.

Here are the victims:

01/01/19 Adrian Porter

21-year-old Adrian Porter died after fleeing gunshots shortly after midnight outside of a New Year's Eve party on January 1st. Multiple people were rushed to the hospital, and two of the victims had life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened on Sparkman Drive near The Palladium Special Events Center.

Huntsville police discovered there was more than one shooter involved and Porter was an innocent bystander. Officials said all the shooting victims were between 18years old and their early 20s.

Porter who was also known as "Aj" was a well-known athlete at Decatur Austin High School, where he graduated in 2015. He played baseball and football, and he was on the track team.

04/27/18 Diana L. Patrick

Huntsville police confirmed that 53-year-old Diana Patrick was strangled to death in her home on April 27th.

Neighbors who came forward following her death said they were saddened by the news—saying she was a nice, friendly woman. Many of them said they never expected to hear about a murder in their usually quiet neighborhood on Johnson Road, inside the Shady Grove RV and Mobile Home Community.

Authorities arrived on scene around 1:00 a.m. and found Patrick unresponsive on a bed. Patrick's boyfriend of 25 years, Wayne Williams, told WAAY 31 a week after the murder that he couldn't believe she was gone.

"I’ll never stop loving Diana, because she was just a beautiful, wonderful person," Williams said.

07/23/18 Dwayne Cook

46-year-old Dwayne Lee Cook was found dead in his home in south Huntsville on July 23rd.

Officers found Cook dead when they arrived at the home on Troy Swasey Boulevard. Cook worked for American Cab, and his coworker contacted authorities when he failed to show up for work.

Neighbors were shocked to hear about the murder. They said Cook lived in the home for the last decade. He was a member of the University Baptist Church.

WAAY 31 spoke with Cook's mother Rebecca Cook, who said, "Our family is still dealing with his loss." They did not want to release a picture of him at this time.

08/23/18 Samuel Mitchell

57-year-old Sam Mitchell was fatally shot on August 23rd on Crestmore Avenue in Huntsville.

According to police, officers found Mitchell on the ground beside a car. Mitchell was shot multiple times, but police have not been able to identify a suspect. Witnesses heard multiple gunshots and attempted CPR on Mitchell.

Mitchell attended Butler High School and then enlisted into the United States Army. He also attended a technical school where he mastered a trade in Brick Masonry. He enjoyed cooking and worked as a culinary chef. He leaves behind 5 children and 15 grandchildren.

His son, Martyz Ward, told WAAY 31 that his father was a good guy.

"He wasn't perfect. Who is? But, he didn't bother anyone," Ward said.

Two months before Mitchell's murder, he was the victim of a separate shooting but survived. Police said during that shooting, he was shot in front of his home on Clopton Street. Police have not said if they think the two incidents are related.

09/10/18 George Denzel Minor

25-Year-old, George Denzel Minor was found slain inside a home on September 10th in the 2500 block of Greenhill Drive.

His family and friends told WAAY 31 after his death, they couldn't believe that someone would want to murder Minor. Police have not mentioned the cause of death but did confirm he suffered a head injury.

Minor graduated from Grissom High School in 2012.

"We think about and pray that your death is justified every hour of every day. We deeply mourn your loss," Minor's cousin, Veronique Hereford, wrote on Facebook.