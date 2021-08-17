Who health officials say need a Covid booster shot now, who may need them later

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health endorsed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that individuals with certain health risks get a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Right now only people who are immunocompromised or have a chronic illness will need this extra shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but local doctors say in the coming months everyone may need that third dose.

"If somebody's immune system is not functioning at 100%, the immunological response is not going to be what is expected in a normal scenario," Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui, an Infectious Disease Physician with Huntsville Hospital, said

Dr. Siddiqui said people eligible for the third dose should get it eight months after their second one. She said for right now they believe only the immunocompromised need the booster, but that is likely to change.

"It is likely that the new recommendations will come later, and maybe early fall, about the general population as well," she said.

As far as how long they expect the booster shots to be most effective, it's something not known right now

"Time is going to tell, it's just too early to say anything," she said.

Those boosters are only needed if you have the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Health officials are still looking into if people with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will need another dose.