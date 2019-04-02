Who has the best peach cobbler in Alabama? A contest is trying to find it

The Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association issued this press release, written by Marlee Moore, on Tuesday:

Alabamians peachy keen on contests can cobble together nominations for Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler in a Facebook competition through April 15.

Sponsored by the Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association (AFVGA), Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler is searching for a fan-favorite restaurant, farmers market or other public eatery serving tasty cobbler highlighting the state’s top fruit.

To submit a nomination for Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler, comment on the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Facebook post with the restaurant name and its town.

“Peach cobbler is an iconic Southern dessert, and we think the best cobbler is made with fresh Alabama peaches,” said AFVGA Executive Director Hunter McBrayer. “Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler allows us to highlight our hard-working peach producers and the restaurants whose menus feature one of Alabama’s favorite fruits.”

A panel of judges will sample cobbler at the Final Four restaurants in late April.

Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler will be announced in May to kick off peach season, which generally runs through July.

The winner of Bama’s Best Peach Cobbler receives:

$300

Bragging rights

A plaque

A feature in the June Neighbors magazine

Questions? Contact Hunter McBrayer at hmcbrayer@alfafarmers.org.