Who has raised the most money for Alabama's Senate race?

Doug Jones has a big lead in donations with more than double the amount Republican Bradley Byrne has raised. While most of Byrne's campaign funds have been raised from Alabama donors, most of Jones money has come from out-of-state sources.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:09 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 2:23 PM
Posted By: Paul Dughi

When it comes to who has the money to spend to finance their 2020 Senate race in Alabama, there are clear leaders: Incumbent Democrat Doug Jones has the largest war chest with more than $5 million cash on hand, followed by Republican Bradley Byrne with $2.5 million and Republican Tommy Tuberville with $1.45 million. AL Secretary of State John Merrill has $738,430 on hand.

Numbers accurate as of October 30, 2019.

When it comes to PAC donations, Doug Jones has reported $1 million in committee donations for this Senate run, more than all the other candidates combined.

Bradley Byrne has raised the most money from in-state donors ($1.25m). The majority of Jones funding has come from PACs and out-of-state donors. Here is a comparison of the top 10.

You can view a list of the individual PACs that donated to each candidate here along with lists of individual donors.

