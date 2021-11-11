Whitesburg Christian Academy honors veterans with parade

More than 750 students as well as faculty and staff honored veterans Wednesday in a parade hosted by Whitesburg Christian Academy, school officials said.

More than 100 veterans were honored, including four from World War II. Whitesburg Christian Academy said one veteran, Larry Mullins, told them the hard work put in by the school, the kids cheering and all of the waving flags made it a day he won't soon forget.

"These veterans allowed our students the opportunity to personally express their deep appreciation," said WCA Headmaster and Vietnam War veteran Jerry Reeder. "Their presence in the parade today furthers our missing to teach and inspire students to love our country, honor our heroes and see in person that service and sacrifice are noble and God-honoring endeavors."

Reeder joined Master Army Aviator Col. Greg Fortier and Thanh Boyer, Vietnam refugee and author of "The Ground Kisser," in a short program following the parade.

Click through the gallery to see photos from the event.