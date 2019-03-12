Whitesburg Baptist Church closing day care, summer camp programs

Whitesburg Baptist Church leaders have announced that the church will close all its weekday programs effective May 31. This includes Weekday Early Education Day Care, Half Day Care, Mother’s Day Out, and Pathfinder Summer Camp Programs.

“This closure of this programming will provide us the opportunity to address facility issues and also to re-align space usage for a greater level of effectiveness in accomplishing our vision and mission as a church,” the letter states.

