Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Whitesburg Baptist Church closing day care, summer camp programs

Programs to stop May 31

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 12:37 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Whitesburg Baptist Church leaders have announced that the church will close all its weekday programs effective May 31. This includes Weekday Early Education Day Care, Half Day Care, Mother’s Day Out, and Pathfinder Summer Camp Programs.

“This closure of this programming will provide us the opportunity to address facility issues and also to re-align space usage for a greater level of effectiveness in accomplishing our vision and mission as a church,” the letter states.

Check for updates to this story on air on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events