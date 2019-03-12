Whitesburg Baptist Church leaders have announced that the church will close all its weekday programs effective May 31. This includes Weekday Early Education Day Care, Half Day Care, Mother’s Day Out, and Pathfinder Summer Camp Programs.
“This closure of this programming will provide us the opportunity to address facility issues and also to re-align space usage for a greater level of effectiveness in accomplishing our vision and mission as a church,” the letter states.
Check for updates to this story on air on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com
Related Content
- Whitesburg Baptist Church closing day care, summer camp programs
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck
- Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive
- STEM Summer Camp
- Woman who survived 16th Street Baptist Church bombing visits Huntsville
- Neighbors say new church on Whitesburg Drive may create traffic headache
- Colbert County summer school program
- House fire on Whitesburg Drive forces lane closure
- Update: All lanes of Whitesburg Bridge now open following wreck
- Limestone County Schools holding Summer Meals Program
Scroll for more content...