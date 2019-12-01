Clear
White House will not participate in Judiciary Committee hearing

White House counsel said they would respond separately to the Friday deadline about their participation in future hearings.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Dec 2, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Westwood, CNN

Neither President Donald Trump nor his attorneys will participate in Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, they said late Sunday.

In a letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler, White House counsel to the President Pat Cipollone said, "We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings. More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with an semblance of a fair process. Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing."


Cipollone said they would respond separately to the Friday deadline about their participation in future hearings.


