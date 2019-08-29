White House ceremony set to establish Space Command

A ceremony will take place at the White House to establish the re-created Space Command.

Originally, the Pentagon was supposed to announce the location of the new Space Command Headquarters, but according to Gazette.com, that announcement has been delayed.

The paper sites a shakeup in management at the Pentagon along with another state throwing its name in the hat at the last minute as the reasons for the delay. Flordia wants to be considered as the new home for the Space Command Headquarters.

If Florida is considered, it will be added to the list of six other cities being considered. Huntsville is on that list. Sen. Doug Jones said choosing the Rocket City to be the home of Space Command is a "no brainer" and that Huntsville is already equipped with the right tools to support the command here.

Space Command was disbanded in 2002 but was recently brought back as a part of the Air Force. Right now lawmakers are working to create space force which would be the sixth branch of the military. It would defend the United States interests and technology in space.

Senator jones said congressional funding is still needed but they're expected to vote on space force soon.

Also, we know Redstone Arsenal Lt. Gen. James Dickinson is nominated for deputy commander of the Space Command.

Jones said even if Huntsville isn't selected for Space Command headquarters it's still possible the Rocket City could be involved in Space Command or Space Force no matter where they're located.