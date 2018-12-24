Clear

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A top White House official warns the shutdown could stretch into January. It affects about one-fourth of the federal government.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

WASHINGTON (AP) - Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a partial government shutdown entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says he's waiting to hear from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer about a counteroffer the White House presented Schumer over the weekend.

Mulvaney would only say the offer was between Trump's $5.7 billion request and the $1.3 billion Democrats have offered.

Says Mulvaney: "We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3."

Schumer's office says the parties remain "very far apart."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

