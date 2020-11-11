Clear

White House COVID-19 Task Force releases weekly coronavirus data for Alabama

The report says positve cases reported is down from the previous week.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 7:32 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

WAAY 31 learned new information from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and its weekly coronavirus update on Alabama.

The report states Alabama has the 33rd highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country and the 21st highest rate in the country for positive tests. They saw a decrease in new cases and test positivity from the previous week.

The report recommends proactive testing throughout the state and also says people need to do what we've been hearing since the beginning of the pandemic, wear masks, sanitize and separate.

The report from the federal government and obtained by ABC News states the three counties that had the highest number of new cases during the last week and one of those is Madison County.

The other two are Jefferson and Mobile counties.

It's important to note those are three biggest counties in the state and according to the U.S. Census Bureau those three counties make up 29% of the population for the state.

The task force said the three counties account for 24% of the new cases in the state.

The report also shows Alabama is reporting fewer new cases than the national average with 145 new cases per 100,000 people.
The national average is 209 per 100,000.

The document released says Alabama is also up 6% in COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people but that could be due to delayed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 176355

Reported Deaths: 2958
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26232409
Mobile17998334
Tuscaloosa11298147
Montgomery11225221
Madison10524108
Shelby842372
Baldwin734884
Lee695265
Calhoun525468
Morgan497440
Etowah496760
Marshall491053
Houston454336
DeKalb394234
St. Clair353752
Elmore349560
Limestone341437
Cullman332829
Walker315596
Lauderdale301149
Talladega299240
Colbert251533
Jackson250923
Blount237826
Autauga232830
Franklin226134
Dale207055
Russell20283
Chilton202735
Coffee201812
Dallas200828
Covington196732
Escambia183531
Chambers150748
Tallapoosa150687
Clarke145118
Pike143714
Marion122231
Barbour11079
Marengo110324
Butler106141
Winston105015
Geneva10388
Pickens101718
Lawrence101435
Bibb94817
Randolph89619
Cherokee85715
Hale83330
Washington82812
Clay81913
Henry7876
Lowndes74929
Monroe70110
Fayette68415
Bullock66518
Crenshaw65430
Cleburne63011
Perry6266
Macon61820
Conecuh61613
Wilcox59412
Lamar5657
Sumter51021
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2403
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 289749

Reported Deaths: 3672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby40733593
Davidson35938369
Knox14920105
Rutherford14090127
Hamilton13551118
Williamson862163
Sumner7273121
Wilson566466
Montgomery506068
Out of TN502443
Putnam495664
Sullivan476171
Washington455383
Maury446443
Madison435286
Bradley407327
Blount400545
Sevier388326
Robertson294743
Unassigned29396
Tipton279126
Hamblen278854
Dyer267242
Gibson247453
Greene229163
Coffee225332
Anderson218518
Dickson213523
Obion211232
Bedford207124
Lawrence206524
Hardeman206335
Carter203941
Cumberland195729
McMinn194246
Fayette191131
Loudon186313
Trousdale183510
Warren180211
Jefferson177625
Roane177010
Weakley176429
Monroe169033
Wayne16597
Lauderdale162820
Henderson155229
Hardin152923
Franklin152027
Macon151826
Hawkins147530
Haywood142528
White141817
Marshall138114
Overton135530
Cocke132122
Carroll132030
Rhea129625
Johnson129315
McNairy125930
Campbell125817
Cheatham125812
Giles115239
Smith114716
Lincoln11428
Bledsoe10834
Lake10554
Henry104213
Fentress102614
Crockett102524
Hickman93416
Marion92814
DeKalb86919
Chester81818
Grainger7575
Decatur75011
Grundy64815
Union6015
Lewis6007
Unicoi59913
Claiborne5968
Scott5915
Polk56913
Benton55012
Humphreys5466
Jackson5427
Cannon5352
Houston51318
Morgan5116
Clay45417
Stewart44413
Sequatchie4195
Perry39416
Meigs3888
Pickett31410
Moore3133
Van Buren2462
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events