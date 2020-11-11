White House COVID-19 Task Force releases weekly coronavirus data for Alabama

WAAY 31 learned new information from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and its weekly coronavirus update on Alabama.

The report states Alabama has the 33rd highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country and the 21st highest rate in the country for positive tests. They saw a decrease in new cases and test positivity from the previous week.

The report recommends proactive testing throughout the state and also says people need to do what we've been hearing since the beginning of the pandemic, wear masks, sanitize and separate.

The report from the federal government and obtained by ABC News states the three counties that had the highest number of new cases during the last week and one of those is Madison County.

The other two are Jefferson and Mobile counties.

It's important to note those are three biggest counties in the state and according to the U.S. Census Bureau those three counties make up 29% of the population for the state.

The task force said the three counties account for 24% of the new cases in the state.

The report also shows Alabama is reporting fewer new cases than the national average with 145 new cases per 100,000 people.

The national average is 209 per 100,000.

The document released says Alabama is also up 6% in COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people but that could be due to delayed reporting.