Which Tennessee Valley volleyball teams make it to state

State volleyball tournament starts October 31

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A lot of teams from our area are competing Wednesday and Thursday at Birmingham Crossplex for the volleyball state title. 

The Tennessee Valley will have 13 schools representing North Alabama in various classes this week. 

Here's who's in:

Central Florence
Geraldine
Danville
East Limestone
Arab
Madison Academy
Muscle Shoals
Buckhorn
Hazel Green- 6A Super Regional Champ
Albertville
Huntsville
Bob Jones- 7A Super Regional Champ
Athens Bible- 1A Super Regional Champ

