Which Tennessee Valley volleyball teams make it to state

A lot of teams from our area are competing Wednesday and Thursday at Birmingham Crossplex for the volleyball state title.

The Tennessee Valley will have 13 schools representing North Alabama in various classes this week.

Here's who's in:

Central Florence

Geraldine

Danville

East Limestone

Arab

Madison Academy

Muscle Shoals

Buckhorn

Hazel Green- 6A Super Regional Champ

Albertville

Huntsville

Bob Jones- 7A Super Regional Champ

Athens Bible- 1A Super Regional Champ