The year is 2003, and most of this year's Auburn team isn't out of first grade yet.
Auburn making it to the Sweet 16 may have not been on their radar, but now they know, it was a big deal then and some could argue an even bigger deal now. If Auburn beats UNC tomorrow they'll advance to the Elite 8 for the second time in program history.
So where were the players in 2003? Take a listen.
Related Content
- Where were you in 2003 last time Auburn played in the Sweet 16?
- Auburn blows past Kansas 89-75 to reach Sweet 16
- North AL natives competing for playing time at Auburn
- North Alabama basketball talent shining at Sweet 16
- Auburn wins!
- Sexton leads Alabama's 2nd-half surge to beat No. 16 Auburn
- No. 16 Auburn drops to No. 22 Mississippi State
- Hasbro trademarks Play-doh's scent: Sweet, slightly musky
- Auburn's Kamryn Pettyway will not play in the Peach Bowl
- Jarrett Stidham leaving Auburn
Scroll for more content...