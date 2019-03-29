Clear

Where were you in 2003 last time Auburn played in the Sweet 16?

Auburn players share where they were when the Tigers last made it this far in the NCAA tournament.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The year is 2003, and most of this year's Auburn team isn't out of first grade yet. 

Auburn making it to the Sweet 16 may have not been on their radar, but now they know, it was a big deal then and some could argue an even bigger deal now. If Auburn beats UNC tomorrow they'll advance to the Elite 8 for the second time in program history. 

So where were the players in 2003? Take a listen. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events