Where were you in 2003 last time Auburn played in the Sweet 16?

The year is 2003, and most of this year's Auburn team isn't out of first grade yet.

Auburn making it to the Sweet 16 may have not been on their radar, but now they know, it was a big deal then and some could argue an even bigger deal now. If Auburn beats UNC tomorrow they'll advance to the Elite 8 for the second time in program history.

So where were the players in 2003? Take a listen.