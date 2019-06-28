Athens:
- Red, White & Boom Athens Fireworks Show will start at 8 p.m. at the Athens Stadium at 100 U.S. Highway 31N
- Fourth of July Celebration with Central Church of Christ starts at 7 p.m. at 320 U.S. Highway 31N
Decatur
- Spirit of America Fireworks Show at 9 p.m. at Point Mallard Park
Florence
- Spirit of Freedom Celebration fireworks will start at 9 p.m. in McFarland Park
Fort Payne
- Gates open at 5 p.m. for the Independence Day Celebration at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.
Guntersville
- The fireworks show at Civitan Park over Lake Guntersville will start at 9 p.m.
Gurley
- Town Of Gurley 4th of July Celebration will be at Charles Stone Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Henagar
- The Sand Mountain Potato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the fireworks show will be in the evening
Huntsville
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center Fireworks Extravaganza show will be at 9 p.m.
- Village of Providence 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Show begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show is expected to happen at 9:05 p.m.
Madison
- City of Madison Stars and Stripes Forever July 4th Celebration fireworks show at Dublin Park will start at approximately 9 p.m.
Russellville
- Jam on Sloss Lake will begin at 7 a.m. with a car show and will wrap up the day with a fireworks show
Scottsboro
- July 4th Fireworks & Concert at Goose Pond Colony Resort begins at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will be at 9 p.m.
- Where to watch fireworks in North Alabama this Fourth of July
- An Alabama car dealership is giving away bibles, flags and 12-gauge shotguns in honor of the Fourth of July
- Huntsville Police explain firework ban
