Where to get a vaccine booster shot in Limestone County

The Alabama Department of Public Health and Limestone County Emergency Management Agency have announced the following locations for those wishing to receive a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine in Limestone County:

• Athens Community Care, 1005 W. Market St., Athens — Appointment only; 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursdays and 9–11 a.m. Fridays; call 256-216-9744 for more information.

• Limestone County Health Department, 20371 Clyde Mabry Drive, Athens — Available starting Oct. 4; no appointment needed; up to 150 walk-ins; 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; call 256-232-3200 for more information.

• CVS Athens, 215 U.S. 31 South, Athens — Shots given daily during pharmacy hours; appointments can be made online; walk-ins accepted; call 256-233-0514 for more information.

• Athens Walmart, 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens — Appointments can be made online; walk-ins accepted; 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; call 256-233-3568 for more information.

• Madison Walmart, 8580 U.S. 72 West, Madison — Appointments can be made online; walk-ins accepted; 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; call 256-716-6958 for more information.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following get a vaccine booster shot:

• Individuals 65 years and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago;

• Residents in long-term care facilities who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago; and

• Individuals between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying medical conditions who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions, as well as anyone aged 18–64 who is at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job or institutional setting, can also receive a Pfizer vaccine booster shot at least six months after receiving their second dose, according to the CDC.