Where do proceeds from annual Limestone Co. Sheriff's Rodeo go?

As the 37th annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo kicks off, we’re learning more about where the proceeds from the event go.

“It’s kind of a part of the heartbeat of Limestone County," said Deputy Stephen Young. "It’s something that Limestone County is known for.”

That’s what Deputy Stephen Young has to say about the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo.

“When people think of Limestone County, a lot of times, they think of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo, because it’s the largest outdoor rodeo this side of the Mississippi River.” Young said.

It’s also the biggest fundraiser for the sheriff’s office. Officials tell me the amount of money raised at the rodeo fluctuates each year, between about $60,000 and $100,000.

That money goes to providing them with the tools they need to do their job, and allows deputies to attend specialized training that a lot of other agencies aren’t able to.

“We’ve used it for 37 fully-equipped patrol cars, we’ve got a drone program that’s paid for, we keep our aircraft maintained and the aviation program going," Young said.

And Young says that program impacts more than just Limestone County.

“It’s also available for neighboring counties who don’t have that, such as Madison and Lauderdale," he said.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t decided yet what they’ll use the proceeds for this year. They tell WAAY 31 they’ve got to do some prioritizing and see what they need the most.