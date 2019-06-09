Wheelchair Tennis makes debut at Alabama State Games

After being shot in am armed robbery, Jeremy Boyd didn't think he would compete in sports again, until he found wheel chair tennis in Tuscaloosa.

"I was minding my own business at the farmer's market and two of my now teammates came up to me, and were like do you play sports, they brought me to the community clinics and the rest was history," Boyd said.

It's the first year wheelchair tennis is part of the Alabama State Games, bringing to town the Crimson Tide. Boyd says Alabama's wheelchair tennis team works more in a week, than most do in a month.

"Grinding till it hurts, and grinding some more," He added.

The five-time Wheelchair Tennis National Champs, are carrying on the Capstone's athletic dynasty, while helping grow the sport.

"I think this past year we played eight teams total in the national championship, we won of course," Boyd said. "We won the national championship in wheelchair basketball, men's, women's and wheelchair tennis. We run the game right now, Title Town is something serious."

The former four-sport athlete, says playing adaptive games helped find himself again.

"And helped me realize oh I can still do stuff, and it helps, because you're getting the beach bod back, and being active, and not sitting at home on the couch," Boyd said.

His competitive spirit is back.

"If anybody wants to play we can play official or not, any time, any place, any format, let's play," Boyd said.

Boyd says the dream is to compete in the Paralympics one day.

"I'm not ready for Tokyo, maybe 2024, we'll see."