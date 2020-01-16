What's next for Brindlee Mountain students after tornado

Marshall County schools canceled all classes in Brindlee Mountain this week after an EF-2 tornado destroyed the city’s primary school on Satuday

Thursday, the district announced tentative plans to get kids back in class.

The middle school and high school students are slated to start next Thursday. Elementary students could start Thursday or Friday.

Primary school students will start Monday or Tuesday the week of January 27.

The students were already set to be out of class Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the following two days for teacher development.

The superintendent said bus routes and times are staying mostly the same, but the schools principals will give parents more specific details on times and if they're changing later.

All of the more than 250 students have a place to learn in the former middle school building. There's still plenty of work to do to get the classrooms ready. By the end of the day, almost all of what needs to be moved in to the new building will be, but there's still plenty of organizing to do.

A big question on parents minds right now is whether or not kids will have to make up these days.

"Our local representatives are checking on that right now, we're just mainly concerned with getting our children in place and getting school started back as soon as possible," said Dr. Cindy Wigley, Marshall County schools superintendent.

A parent and student orientation will be sometime next week but a date hasn't been set just yet.

In the meantime, the board is discussing possible financial plans. It all depends on insurance and funding from that.

A total of 10 classrooms, the cafeteria, and the gym were all destroyed. The district is working to cut costs by avoiding the need for portable classrooms as much as possible, as of now they don't plan on using them at all.

"The first step is seeing the numbers from the insurance and the estimates on the cost to rebuild and if there is a gap in that. Senator Scofield and I have been in communication with the schools and will know more after they get us those numbers," said Wes Kitchens.