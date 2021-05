Whataburger is open in Decatur!

The restaurant is located at 1621 Beltline Road SW. It employs more than 125 employees and offers drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery service.

The Decatur restaurant is the first of three Whataburger locations, including Madison and Huntsville, to open in North Alabama by the end of 2021. More details are expected to come soon!

You can check out the Whataburger menu here.