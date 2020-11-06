Whataburger breaking ground at future Decatur restaurant site

Whataburger announced Friday that it and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate Decatur’s first-ever Whataburger at the future site at 9 a.m. Monday.

The restaurant is set to open next spring at 1621 Beltline Road SW in Decatur.

Whataburger says it will begin recruitment for nearly 140 jobs – ranging from team member to manager. Restaurant managers have the potential to make up to $62,000 a year (based on both market and performance) and receive health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k).

A Whataburger location also is set to open in Madison, but a groundbreaking date there has not been announced.