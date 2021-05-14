Whataburger announces groundbreaking for new Huntsville restaurant

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Huntsville location of Whataburger is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Whataburger and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will take part in the ceremony at the future site of the restaurant, 11701 South Memorial Parkway.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall, creating 100 jobs.

Whataburger opened this week in Decatur. A groundbreaking ceremony for a restaurant in Madison will take place this summer.

More from the company’s news release:

“I have to extend an especially big thanks to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today. Whataburger is proud to serve Alabama and grow across the state with a total of 19 restaurants and counting,” said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Jeff Simpson. “We can’t wait to see what else is in store for us here and look forward to opening the doors to our new Huntsville location this fall.”

This restaurant will be led by Operating Partner Caleb Easton and bring 100 jobs to the community. Hiring for Restaurant Managers is in progress, and Team Leaders and Team Members will begin in September. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.

“The Tennessee Valley area is the right location for Whataburger, and we here in Huntsville could not be more pleased about the company’s arrival,” Claire Aiello, Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Marketing & Communications said. “The economic impact of bringing more than 100 jobs to our city will be substantial for our community members and provide further opportunities for success.

For more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, great opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, visit whataburger.com/careers.