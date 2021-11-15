Clear

Whataburger announces grand opening date, time for new Huntsville restaurant

Whataburger already has a location in Decatur.

Whataburger has set an official grand opening time for its new Huntsville restaurant.

The restaurant at 11701 South Memorial Parkway will open at 11 a.m. Nov. 22.

You may see cars in the drive-through before then, but that's all part of training for workers and not open to the general public.

As with other locations, the newest Whataburger will be open 24/7. This also includes Thanksgiving Day. The stores only close for Christmas.

Whataburger opened in May in Decatur. Work also is underway on a restaurant located on U.S. 72 in Madison.

