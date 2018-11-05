Polls will close in Alabama and Tennessee at 7 p.m.
To find your polling location, click HERE. WAAY 31 will provide continuous coverage throughout Midterm Election Day.
Related Content
- Midterm Election Day in the Tennessee Valley
- Signing day for high schools across the Tennessee Valley
- 2017 Murders In The Tennessee Valley
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
- Tennessee Valley storm pictures and video
- PHOTOS: Thunderstorms move through Tennessee Valley
- Rain rolls into the Tennessee Valley
- Gordon's rain grazes the Tennessee Valley
- Opioid crisis worsening in the Tennessee Valley
- School Delays In The Tennessee Valley
Scroll for more content...