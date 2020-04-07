What you need to know about animals and the coronavirus

There are new questions today about coronavirus and animals. A lot of you are concerned about your pets after a tiger tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

WAAY 31 spoke with a veterinarian from the Bryan Animal Clinic in Decatur, where they've been making certain safety precautions in the last week. He said as more information comes out on how this virus can affect animals, the more things could change.

"What we don't know at this point, and there's no evidence at all of it coming from an animal to a person, but this tiger situation has kind of changed things to where it appears that it can go from person to an animal," Dr. Harry Greenbaum, a veterinarian at the Bryan Animal Clinic, said.

Greenbaum said the tiger at the Bronx Zoo who tested positive for the coronavirus is the first animal case in the U.S. He said the lab he uses for testing animals performed thousands of tests on household pets and has not received a positive result.

"It's possible they can carry it, although pretty unlikely in their fur, could have it in their respiratory tract, but they don't appear to actually be infected with the virus," he said.

Like humans, Greenbaum said animals will show respiratory signs if infected.

"That's kind of shown by those big cats at the Bronx Zoo. They were coughing and it makes everyone anxious 'cause it's allergy season, so all of our cats and dogs are coughing," he said.

Greenbaum said right now, doctors aren't completely sure how coronavirus is transmitted to animals, but there is no evidence showing an animal can give it to a human. Veterinarians believe a human can spread it to animals the same way we spread it to humans, from surfaces and touching one another.

Greenbaum said if you test positive for the coronavirus, you should quarantine from your pet.

"Pet doesn't need to leave the house, it can stay in the house. Have someone else take care of it separate from the person that's positive with the virus. That would be wise since we don't know what the transmission may be," he said.

Greenbaum said right now, most vets don't have the tests for animals, and they aren't available for commercial use. If someone feels their pet may have contracted the virus from them or someone else who tested positive, they can call the vet and the vet will try to get the tests sent to them to test the animal.