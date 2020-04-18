What would have been opening night for Trash Pandas

Trash Pandas fans would have packed out the brand new Toyota Field but instead the stadium is empty, and fans are having to celebrate their team at home.

Rocket City Trash Pandas fans circled April 15 on their calendar for months.

"Season tickets were a Christmas present from my wife, so I put the entire schedule on my calendar, so I've been anticipating this for a long time and definitely thinking about it today," Season Ticket Holder, Conley Brannon, said.

Tim Littman says he wore his Trash Pandas hat all day to honor his favorite Minor League team at home.

"I actually took a day of vacation today, and was going to celebrate all day, get ready for the game," Littman said.

The Trash Pandas put on a party online to interact with fans in some way Wednesday on what would have been the day Toyota Field filled up for the first time.

"The organization, top down, every move is looking at the fans, for the culture, and the city," Littman said. "I think they're just trying to bring something new, bring some life into America's past time in the Rocket City."

Littman added the Angels Double A team will bring a new wave of energy to North Alabama.

"People of Huntsville, they love their city, they're excited about their city," Littman said.

Fans are staying patient, knowing the season isn't called off.

And those bare seats inside Toyota Field won't be empty for long.

"We'll be there eventually," Brannon said.

Whenever baseball resumes and the Trash Pandas finally get here to North Alabama, Team Owner, Ralph Nelson says, there will be plenty of celebrations to go around.