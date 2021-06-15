What we know about the Albertville mass shooting suspect

Law enforcement officials say they know very little about the man accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another two at the Mueller Plant in Albertville Tuesday morning.

They say that suspect Andreas Horton did have a criminal history, but nothing to raise any red flags.

"We have had dealings with him in the past, but nothing recent," Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said. "It was nothing malicious, traffic tickets and such."

Officials believe Horton opened fire in the middle of his shift, killing Michael Dobbins and David Lee Horton and injuring Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson.

Right now, officials say the shooting was completely unprovoked. They aren't aware of any problems he's had in the past with other employees.

The police chief says this investigation is hard on families and first responders because he knows he won't be able to get justice for the victims and their families.

"Any time something like this happens. That's what we do. We put the bad guy in jail," Smith explained.

Horton was found dead in Guntersville hours after the shooting. Officials now hope they can figure out a motive to give those affected the answers they need.

"It's a sad day. It's something we only read about here, but it's here," Smith said.