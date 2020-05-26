Decatur police: Now jailed, Carson Peters murdered wife, sister-in-law, her boyfriend in Danville

Tuesday afternoon marked the end to a nearly 48 hour manhunt for a suspected killer.

Triple murder suspect and his "signficant other" are now in custody and being questioned by investigators.

James Miller and Tammy Smith and Teresa Peters (Photos courtesy of the family) James Miller and Tammy Smith and Teresa Peters (Photos courtesy of the family)

Carson Peters faces three capital murder charges for killing three people Sunday night in Danville. April Hanner is facing a charge of hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Peters surrendered to the U.S. Marshals at Riverwalk Marina in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. Hanner, the woman police suspect was helping him elude police during the search, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama. The three murder victims are Teresa Peters, James Miller, and Tammy Smith. Teresa Peters is Carson Peters' wife. Tammy Smith is Teresa Peters' sister, and James Miller is Tammy Smith's boyfriend. A fourth victim, Mary Kenny is in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital. She is the mother of Teresa and Tammy. Police said she called 9-1-1 once the shooting happened.

Carson Peters and April Hanner will be booked in the Morgan County Jail. They were found 100 miles away from each other. Investigators said Tuesday, they do not know right now if they actually ever were physically together during this manhunt.

The family of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith told WAAY31 they are relieved he has been arrested.

WAAY 31 learned Carson Peters filed for divorce from Teresa Peters back in January. Just last week, Teresa filed a petition for contempt of court, accusing Carson of taking items from their home.

Those same documents revealed Peters' previous wife claimed he was verbally and physically abusive. It alleged he exhibited obsessively jealous conduct and is a very controlling person.

Carson Peters has a domestic violence charge against him from that previous marriage.

As of Tuesday night, Decatur Police have still not released how April Hanner helped Carson escape, or if she was there during the murders.

"That community was on edge, just wondering where the suspect was and if they were in any danger," Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said.

Investigators are still searching for a truck the suspects may have used during this search. It is a black 2013 Chevrolet 1500 truck with Alabama tag 52GL447.