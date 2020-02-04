What was your favorite 2020 Super Bowl commercial? Watch all the ads that ran

Amazon - Ft. Ellen Degeneres & Portia De Rossi
Audi - Ft. Maisie Williams
Avocados From Mexico - Ft. Molly Ringwald
Budweiser
Bud Light - Ft. Post Malone
#PostyBar - Ft. Post Malone
Cheetos - Ft. MC Hammer
Dashlane
Doritos - Ft. Sam Elliott
Doritos - Ft. Lil Nas X
Genesis - Ft. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Heinz
Hyundai - Ft. Rachel Dratch & David Ortiz
Jeep - Ft. Bill Murray
Kia
Little Caesar's - Ft. Rainn Wilson
Michelob Ultra - Ft. Jimmy Fallon & John Cena
Michelob Ultra - 6 For 6-Pack
Microsoft - Ft. Katie Sowers
MTN Dew - Ft. Bryan Cranston & Tracee Ellis Ross
Olay - Ft Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric, and Busy Philipps
Pepsi Zero Sugar - Ft. Missy Elliot
Pop-Tarts - Ft. Jonathan Van Ness
Planters
Porsche
Pringles - Rick and Morty
Reese's Take Five
SodaStream
SquareSpace - Ft. Winona Ryder
TurboTax
Walmart
WeatherTech
Rocket Mortgage - Ft. Jason Momoa
