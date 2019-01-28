What to keep in your car if it snows

The Alabama Department of Transportation is warning people to have an emergency kit to prepare for possible snow.

WAAY 31 went to a local hardware store to see what people were buying to prepare for the weather. Most of the people we talked to were buying sleds.

"I saw this sled and I figured my five-year-old would love it if it snows tomorrow," said shopper, Ashley Ryals.

"I got a call from my wife and she wanted me to stop by to a couple sleds for the kids just in case it snows," said shopper, Mike Acklin.

As WAAY 31 talked to people shopping at Lewter's Hardware Company, sleds seemed to be the hot item.

"Wow! They have been running over us for sleds. We had a ton of sleds and we still do," said store owner, Donald Lewter.

While fun is what seems to be on people's minds, the employees say safety is more important. They say you should keep items in your car just in case.

"Extra jackets or even blankets if you get stranded and a flashlight so you can be seen on the road," said employee, Caleb Hipp.

Hipp, also says your car can get stuck when temperatures get too low.

"Cat litter or a small bag of sand could help you get a little traction if you're adventurous enough to get unstuck," said Hipp.

The employees said shovels and jumper cables are helpful as well. They said while snow can be fun, it can also be dangerous and you should have the right materials just in case you get into a bad situation. A phone and a charger are also important, so your battery doesn't get zapped in the cold.

"Always be prepared, like the boy scouts say...you need to be ready," said Lewter.