What to expect on buses as Huntsville City Schools return

As Huntsville City Schools students return to classes Monday, many will be taking the buses.

It’s been months since students have stepped aboard a school bus and it will be a very different experience than what they’re used to -- starting the moment the bus doors open.

Each morning when bus drivers arrive to pick up their kids, they’ll be wearing masks. Each driver will also carry extras, as well as gloves, sanitizer and a student roster and seating chart.

Students must wear masks to enter the bus, but they will be provided one by the bus driver if they don’t have one.

Once on the bus, the driver will give them a squirt of sanitizer and have them load the bus rear to front to ensure that students don’t pass each other on the way to their assigned seat. Students will then offload from front to rear when they arrive at school.

According to the district, buses will keep windows open to allow the circulation of air and clean each bus after both the morning and afternoon routes every day.

The district also announced that it will be using the Stopfinder app that will allow parents to see bus routes and track the trip's progress, letting them know about any changes or delays.

Student bus routes can also be found on the district's website, login credentials are required.