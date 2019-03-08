What to bring into a storm shelter

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather this weekend.

Officials say people should have a storm shelter ready, and because of space, they recommend not bringing more than what can fit into a backpack. They also said there are some necessary items to have in a storm shelter.

"Shoes and food and water, blankets, pillows. If you have small children, make sure that you've got something to keep them occupied," said a Moores Mill firefighter, Zachary Trulson.

One woman, Sue Khoury, has a storm shelter in her garage, and she said her husband and dogs use it at least three times a year.

"We have four rescue dogs of our own, so when we shelter for a tornado, they come with us. They're always here, and we had to have dog treats," said Khoury. "We have room in the shelter for all of our animals. There is no reason you wouldn't want to have a shelter."

She said she always keeps certain items inside.

"Helmets, we have tools to help us get out in case we need to get out. We have a mini crow bar. We have extra batteries," said Khoury.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency said there are other things to keep in mind.

"There could be a lot of boards and nails, so you are going to need to protect yourself from that. Have good sturdy work shoes.

Preferably with the steel chain to keep you from stepping on nails and getting in your feet," said Scott Worsham with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency management officials said when you exit a tornado shelter, be aware of your surroundings because debris can be dangerous.