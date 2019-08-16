What the Wildcats want

The Scottsboro Wildcats went 4-6 last season. The seniors want to end their high school

playing career with a winning record. Head coach Don Jacobs wants regularity.

That's why he came back to his Alma mater after 40 years.

Jacobs wants Scottsboro to be a dominant name in high school football.

"I guess seven years ago they were 1-9 1-9, 2-8, then Coach Nix came, they were 4-7, 7-4, 5-6, 12-1," Jacobs said. "So you know

I'd like to establish some consistency."

Jacobs says it starts with the players he dresses out on Friday nights.

Senior Nathan Jones says the team is ready to execute their game plan.

"Oh, we'll definitely be prepared, we won't go into the game not knowing what to do," Jones said.

Coach Jacobs says the x's and o's don't change from season to season, its the players' work ethic, and the 2019 wildcats have the right attitude.

"I think the leadership of this team, has the right potion to be successful," Jacobs said.

So maybe that does lead to a playoff appearance.

"I do want to get that feeling back, because it will be a different challenge," Senior Forrest Hancock said.

Jacobs wants that too. More importantly, he wants his players to make strides off the field.

"That's the thing we are trying to do right here, we are trying to make a difference in this community, raise good kids,

good husbands, good workers, all the things you look for in successful people," Jacobs said.