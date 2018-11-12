What it takes for firefighters to battle a wildfire

As firefighters continue to battle the fire in California WAAY 31 wanted to know just how grueling the work is for firefighters. We found out it's no easy task and firefighters can be on scene for extended periods of time.

"They're out there 24/7 fighting fires constantly and it's ridiculously rigorous work to do," said Tim White.

Tim White is the Safety Coordinator for Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus, one of the largest sellers of used fire equipment in the nation. White said crews battling the deadly fires in California don't take the same approach as a standard house fire.

"Normally we can get those under control relatively quickly depending on the size of it but a wild land fire where you're fighting thousands of acres of fire that's a whole different set of circumstance."

Another difference White pointed out is that crews typically stay on scene not hours, not days, but weeks. We asked White if he knows of anyone from the Tennessee Valley who will be heading to California to lend a hand. He said it's a process.

"There is a certification that you can get where you're subject to be called up for service to do those things."

We reached out to local fire departments to see if anyone will be going to California to help fight the fires. We weren't able to find out if anyone will be but we did learn there are some firefighters with Huntsville Fire that do hold the certifications to go help.