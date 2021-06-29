What gas outages around the country mean for Alabama and the July Fourth holiday

A lot of you may be traveling for the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

You may see some gas station have fuel outages wherever your going. Right now there are no reports of any gas stations in Alabama having any outages, but according to one fuel expert this could change.

In comparison to the fuel outages we saw just a couple of months ago with the pipeline shutdown, this isn't nearly as concerning. But, with demand sky high especially heading into this holiday weekend, it's definitely something drivers should be aware of.

"Gas is definitely something that I spend a lot of money on, especially traveling back and forth," Iyana People, who commutes frequently, said.

People travel about two hours every weekend to visit her friends, so hearing about some stations around the country having fuel outages wasn't exactly what she wanted to hear ahead of the holiday weekend.

"It's scary because a lot of people, everybody travels to work a lot of people travel pretty far," she said.

Patrick de Haan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, has been monitoring the reports of the latest outages. He says he isn't to concerned with them.

"Every once in a while you may see a station that runs out for maybe two to three hours while they await a delivery driver to bring more, but thankfully this is not going to be a major problem for most people. It's just going to be a temporary issue," he said.

De Haan says the reason for the fuel outages has to do with labor shortages in the oil industry, specifically a shortage of delivery drivers.

He said with demand so high right now, stations are seeing delays in getting their regular fuel delivered as well as the extra fuel they need from the additional drivers.

"Plenty of fuel out there, but not enough drivers to bring it to the station as quickly as motorists are filling their tanks," he said.

De Haan said it's important to note we could see stations in Alabama have these issues, but drivers shouldn't feel the need to panic buy.

People says she hopes other drivers take experts' advice and just buy what they need.

"I hope everybody doesn't like freak out like they did last time, like people coming out and buying a bunch of gas and the prices going up. I can't do $4 a gallon. That's a lot," People said.

De Haan said these outages shouldn't have an effect on pricing, but we are already seeing a price spike due to the demand. He says we may get a relief from the high prices in the next couple of months.