What does it take to be a Ref? Our local officials weigh in

750 rules are running through a referee's mind during a football game.

"It really takes years to learn all the little rules," Huntsville Native, David Bell, said.

Rules so specific, Jason Elin is constantly reviewing his rule-book.

"I got one on my bedside stand and I got one at work," Elin added.

Check out this paragraph...

Any K player may catch or recover a scrimmage kick while it is beyond the neutral zone or the expanded neutral zone, provided such a kick has been touched by the reciever who was clearly beyond the neutral zone at the time of touching.

Bell says refs have to pass a test before they ever wear the stripes.

"Once you do that, then you're able to get on the field, but you have to go through a lot more training."

Bob Arnone created the "Get It Right" program to help referees visualize a ruling. Each official responsible for their part of the field.

"You can concentrate on one guy, and hope you capture the moment of impact," Elin said "We're expected to be perfect the very first play, and improve the rest of the game."

Even at the pee-wee level.

"Just because we threw a flag on little johnny doesn't mean he's not going to be a five-star recruit when he's a senior in high school," Arnone said.

Bell says his favorite part about officiating games is interacting with the kids. That makes all the "Hey, Ref, do you forget your glasses??" jokes worth it.