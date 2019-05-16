What do Morgan Co. voters think about Rep. Terri Collins?

Representative Terri Collins, whose abortion ban was just signed by Governor Kay Ivey, is either the most loved or most hated person in Alabama, depending on who you ask.

Collins' sponsored bill is the strictest abortion bill in the country, with no exception for rape or incest.

WAAY 31 learned what her constituents are saying about her and about the bill.

“I’m proud she did it," Ricky Thompson said. "I’m proud she had the guts to stand up and do something like that. She’s got my vote.”

“To wake up and have my friends from across the country, and across the world, saying that Alabama has gone backwards, and then knowing that I live in the county where that originated, it makes me really unhappy," another voter said.

A lot of voters WAAY 31 spoke with told us they only recently started hearing the name "Terri Collins."

She's the sponsor of the bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in Alabama.

The Morgan County Republican has been getting a lot of national attention—especially after the bill, with no exception for rape or incest, overwhelmingly passed the Alabama Senate Tuesday night.

“I agree with it 100 percent," Thompson said. "A life is a life. When you take one, I just think it’s the wrong thing to do. There are plenty of people wanting children for people who don’t want to pursue raising them.”

“I’m for everyone being able to make their own decisions," another voter said. "We shouldn’t be making those decisions for other people.”

Collins was first elected to the Alabama House in 2010. She got 62% of the vote in November. Her campaign themes have been improving education, keeping Obamacare from being implemented, and stopping illegal immigration.

Some Morgan County voters approve of what Collins is doing.

“I’m just proud that Alabama took a stance, because, when I look around the country, most of these states are not taking a stance on anything," Thompson said. "I think Alabama has still got their values and I think a lot of states don’t anymore.”

Others fear her policies harm Alabama and its reputation.

“What she’s done is really setting the state back on several different levels.”

However, most voters believe Collins has a strong enough following and will stay in office.

“This is the Bible Belt, so I think she’ll be fine," Thompson said. "I think she’ll be re-elected many times.”

“It may be time to move over the river to Huntsville," another voter said.

WAAY 31 reached out to Rep. Terri Collins for a statement after Gov. Ivey signed the abortion bill. We're still waiting to hear back.

