‘We've lost one of our icons:’ Retired NASA mathematician recalls life, legacy of Katherine Johnson

The country and space community are remembering the life of a NASA pioneer.

Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician depicted in the movie "Hidden Figures," died Monday at the age of 101.

She was one of the first African-American women to work for NASA, and helped put Americans on the moon.

WAAY 31 got the chance to speak with people who knew her and they said Johnson's legacy will live on now and for many years to come.

"We've lost one of the legends of NASA and one of the legends of Black america," James Jennings, a retired NASA mathematician, said.

Jennings and Johnson met in the early 1970s when they were part of the National Technical Association.

The two were among the few African-American mathematicians working forNASA at the time.

"Folks in NASA in those days we tried to get to know the other blacks that were in NASA," Jennings said.

Jennings worked for the Marshall Space Flight Center and was familiar with Johnson's work at the Langley Research Center in Virginia.

"Aware of what she was doing, and proud of what she was doing," he said.

Johnson was part of the space flight of Alan Shephard, which put the first American in space, and the Apollo 11 mission.

"Whenever anybody look back at the space program they would see that there was a Black american that was a part of this program and she wasn't just as a token she actually performed work that enabled people to go to the moon," Jennings said.

But, for years, her work never made history books.

"It wasn't mentioned anywhere in American history that a Black lady actually plotted the trajectory for John Glenn to go to the moon," Jennings said.

She would become what was known as a 'hidden figure' in NASA's history until 2016 when a book and the movie called "Hidden Figures" put the spotlight on her work.

"Katherine Johnson retired from NASA in 1986 and had remained really a hidden figure up until that story was told in a really big and important way," Brian Odom, a historian for the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, said.

"I know that there was lots of people NASA, like there was a lot of hidden figures and I was glad to see one of them get the accoloades that they deserved," Jennings said.

Jennings said even though the news of her death saddens him he's glad she got the recognition she deserved before she passed away.

"We've lost one of our icons but our hope that the other people that will try to follow into her footsteps especially young Black women, they find out that if Katherine can do it back in the time that she did it surely if they put forth the effort they can do it today," Jennings said.

"I think the most important aspect of her life was that she did open that door and with her loss today that door isn't closed," Odom said.

Even though Johnson passed away at 101 years old, her death was unexpected, NASA has released a statement concerning her passing, but they also are expected to host a series of tributes in her honor.