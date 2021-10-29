'We've just about squeezed the life out of them': Huntsville Fire & Rescue says they desperately need new trucks

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said it is in desperate need of new firetrucks, as most of the current ones are well past retirement age.

"We're getting to a critical point of trying to keep enough trucks in service," said Fire Chief Mac McFarlen. "We're really at a critical point where we have to do some truck replacement."

He said most of their firetrucks have put out one too many burning buildings.

"Typically, National Fire Protection Association recommends no longer than 12 years of frontline service, and then no longer than 20 years in service, period," explained McFarlen.

He then pointed to a firetruck in the building, saying it is already 16 years old.

"We've been running a good bit longer than that, and we've just about squeezed the life out of them," he said.

The older the truck is, the more difficult it is to repair.

"We've had a truck sitting for months, waiting on a part," said McFarlen.

Another major problem is outdated safety features. The chief said safety features have improved over time, but it wasn't until just a few years ago that airbags were added to firetrucks, even though they've been in cars for ages.

The City of Huntsville knows this is an ongoing issue. They're hoping to purchase 17 new fire engines, three ladder trucks and a hazardous material unit.

"We actually truly need this equipment to be able to keep providing those services," McFarlen said of the new trucks.

The grand total for everything is $17 million, but the chief said that's a small price to pay when it comes to saving a life.

"You look at what we do to protect lives and property, and we got to have trucks that are dependable," he said.

All of the trucks are custom built, so once the City gets the go-ahead to buy new trucks, it will be at least another year before they are ready to go. The funds will most likely come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

At Thursday's City Council meeting, city officials discussed how best to distribute the $34.4 million they'll receive in federal stimulus money. The five spending categories include firetrucks, parks and recreation projects, storm water management, culture and tourism, and workforce development. The largest spending category of the five would be the $17 million towards firetrucks.

The City has until Nov. 30 to submit their spending proposal to the federal government.