Wet weekend ahead

Most areas are staying dry on this Friday evening. However, we are tracking a few showers across northeastern Alabama that will slowly drift to the northwest over the next few hours. By sunset this evening, everyone should be dry. Friday Night Football will see minimal impacts from any lingering showers this evening. It will stay warm and muggy if you are heading out to catch any of the area games this evening as temperatures will hover in the lower 80s around kickoff and only drop into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter.

Enjoy the dry time while you can this evening, because we won't be seeing much of that this weekend. Substantial amounts of tropical moisture will begin to move into North Alabama from the southeast during the day Saturday. As a result, showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will overspread the region by midday Saturday, then continue well into Saturday night. At the same time, a frontal boundary will stall out very close to North Alabama early Sunday but come up just short of reaching our area. That means even more widespread showers and thunderstorms for much of your Sunday. We are not too concerned about severe weather this weekend, but we will keep a close eye on the potential for localized flooding, as heavier storms could train over the same areas, especially across northwest Alabama. Expect up to a half inch to perhaps one inch of rain this weekend.

The tropical moisture sticks around heading into the work week as the frontal boundary stays stalled out just to our northwest. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through much of the upcoming work week, but coverage will be a touch less than what we will see this weekend. Again, the threat for localized flooding will need to monitored closely. Parts of North Alabama could see as much as two to three inches of rain over the next seven days. Temperatures should "cool down" slightly into the low 80s next week, but the "air you can wear" wills tick make it feel quite muggy.