Wet weather weakening roads in Lawrence Co.

With one of the wettest winters we’ve had in a long time, some roads in the Tennessee Valley have taken a real beating.

That includes roads in Lawrence County. With more rain and possible snow on the way, some folks in Courtland are worried about what that could mean for their daily commute.

“Years past, it was terrible. We’d have rain and the creek would stay out sometimes four or five days at a time. People would have to go around and find an alternative route.”

One man WAAY 31 spoke with has lived on County Road 150 for 40 years and says he’s seen his fair share of flooding.

“I drove through water that was probably too deep to really drive through," he said. "It’s frustrating for people having to walk in and out, having to park in one place and walk to their house, and then walk back out the next day to go to work, so it’s a big deal.”

But he says the county commission has worked to improve the roads over the last few years.

“Built bridges and raised the road down below us.”

WAAY 31 spoke with county engineer Winston Sitton and he says it’s true—County Road 150 used to be a lot worse when it came to flooding, but building a bridge definitely helped.

However, some folks say Mother Nature doesn't discriminate against bridges.

“There’s still the issue with the creek. It’s a part of nature. Mother Nature has a way of taking back things after a while.”

Sitton told WAAY 31 the amount of rain we’ve had recently is definitely accelerating the deterioration of roads, causing already weak spots to become weaker faster.

“Maybe we won’t get as much rain," one man said. "It’s been a wet winter and this made it worse.”

That man says he doesn't blame the county commission for the shape of the road in his area—saying weather is out of everyone’s control--but he does hope to see more improvements in the near future.

“I think they’re doing a good job. Could they always do better? Of course—if they had the money. That is a limitation.”

Sitton tells WAAY 31 he and the commission will begin making plans for road repairs once the weather dries up a little bit and they can go out and do some proper assessments.