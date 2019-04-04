Wet tonight, warmer & drier Friday afternoon

Rain increases from west to east this evening and continues for a large part of tonight. Coverage of the rain will be highest between 5 PM and midnight, then lingering scattered showers continue into early Friday. The threat for severe weather remains farther to the south along the Gulf Coast. In fact, many locations in the Valley tonight will only hear rain and no thunder. Temperatures drop to the upper 50s tonight and for Friday, highs return to the mid 70s.

Into the weekend, highs flirt with 80 degrees each afternoon. Once Friday morning's showers wrap up, we catch a break for the remainder of Friday into Saturday. An isolated afternoon storm is possible Saturday, but most locations will miss out on the rain. We'll likely not be as lucky Sunday as our next round of rain and storms builds in through the evening. Rain persists into Monday morning as well and highs drop from 80 on Sunday back to the mid 70s for most of next week.

In general, we are back in a fairly progressive, active weather pattern. There are breaks to be had between storm systems at least, so we won't get day upon day of continuous rain. The next break after Sunday night's rain comes Monday into Wednesday. It won't be impossible to see an isolated storm Tuesday, but most locations stay dry.