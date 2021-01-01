Wet start to 2021, but some sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon

Happy New Year from our WAAY 31 family to yours! We are tracking a very damp start to the new year across North Alabama this morning. Widespread showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder continue especially for areas east of I-65. The good news is the severe weather threat did not materialize and the overall risk is very low for the rest of the morning. Nonetheless, a few pockets of gusty wind and heavy rain can't be ruled out until Noon today. Areas west of I-65 should be dry for the day by 9 AM while rain lingers east of I-65 through lunchtime. Some areas will likely see sunshine this afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the low 70s this afternoon! A cold front will sweep through the area later this evening, leading to crashing temperatures overnight. Lows bottom out in the low 40s Saturday morning.

The first weekend of 2021 will be seasonable. Highs each will reach the low to mid 50s. On Saturday, a quick hitting system could lead to some scattered showers during the afternoon. Rainfall totals will stay less than a tenth of an inch. Some locations may not see a drop of rain whatsoever. No need to cancel any Saturday plans, but keep your umbrellas nearby just in case. Sunday will certainly be the pick of the weekend, with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Much of the upcoming work week also looks nice with sunshine and temperatures gradually warming to the upper 50s through midweek. Our next rain chance after tomorrow's showers arrives next Thursday.