Wet pattern begins today, isolated strong storms possible

The 3 week dry stretch comes to an end for most of the Tennessee Valley Wednesday. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop by this afternoon. Tropical moisture orginating from the Gulf of Mexico will help to feed showers and thunderstorms through this weekend.

Any strong thunderstorms that develop today through this weekend could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding and ponding on roadways will be possible. Streams, creeks and rivers should be able to absorb most of the runoff due to our recent dry stretch.

Afternoon highs will also fall to the low 80s due to the cloud cover and rain the next 5 days. Rain chances begin to drop off by Monday and Tuesday of next week.