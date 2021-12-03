Wet pattern begins this weekend

North Alabama wrapped up the workweek with record tying warmth in Huntsville.

Friday's highs was 75° at the Huntsville International Airport, tying the old record set in 1998. Muscle Shoals also hit 75° today just missing their record of 76° set in 1998.

This weekend remains unseasonably warm but is also the start of a wet pattern in north Alabama.

Spotty showers will be possible both of Saturday and Sunday but neither day is a complete washout. Cloud cover keeps temperatures in check but still mild in the upper 60s to near 70.

Our next cold front is still slated to arrive late Sunday night and early Monday. Data sources have delayed the onset of rain associated with this front to Monday morning.

This could mean a very messy Monday morning commute. Heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will also be possible early Monday.

The severe weather risk is low for now but check back for updates.

As one system moves out, another moves in. We'll get a brief break in the rain Monday night and most of Tuesday. Our next system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing another round of heavy rain and storms. Again, no severe weather is expected for now but that could change so stay tuned for updates.

The main concern over the next seven days will be heavy rain and flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are likely in the next seven days. We have been pretty dry recently, so too much rain at one time could mean some runoff issues that lead to flash flooding. Temperatures are more seasonable next week as highs are back in the upper 50s and low 60s.