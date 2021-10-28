A wet and windy Thursday is underway for North Alabama. Off and on showers will continue all day long with the highest coverage and heaviest rain falling during the morning hours. As a frontal boundary moves through, wind gusts could reach 40 MPH through lunchtime today. For that reason, the Wind Advisory continues for all of our Alabama counties and Lincoln and Franklin Counties in Tennessee until 1 PM this afternoon. Even though the advisory ends at 1 PM, breezy conditions last all day and into tonight. High reach the mid 60s thanks to less rain coverage during the afternoon and perhaps a couple breaks in the clouds.

Unfortunately, rain chances will linger into part of the weekend. A low pressure currently in the Plains will slowly spin towards the Ohio Valley in the next 48 hours. Showers wrapping around that low pressure will lead to off and on showers through midday Saturday. Not expecting lightning delays for Big Game Friday Night but you will definitely want the rain gear for those high school football games. With colder air filtering in, thick cloud cover, and off and on rain, high temperatures will only be in the mid 50s Friday.

The good news is the rain will end just in time for Halloween Sunday! Trick-or-treating temperatures will be in the 50s with clearing skies. You may want a jacket with the costumes but that's all. We climb back to near 70 early next week with another system on the table by the middle of next week that could bring our next rain chance.