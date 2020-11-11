Wet Veterans Day, drier and cooler to close out the week

The umbrella will be a must to get your Veterans Day started. We are tracking scattered showers across North Alabama this morning. This is all in advance of a cold front that will be moving through later this afternoon and evening. Until then, expect spotty showers with perhaps one or two embedded thunderstorms today. Highs stay warm in the mid 70s. Some heavy downpours are possible today, but we are not concerned about flooding or severe weather. Nonetheless, give yourself some extra time and take it slow on the roads for your drive to work or school. Rain tapers off this afternoon and evening as the front moves through. Winds will shift to the northwest, bringing cooler and drier weather back into the area tonight. Cloud cover will hold tough overnight, keeping lows only in the low 50s Thursday morning.

The rest of the work week looks dry, with clearing skies tomorrow. Temperatures drop a touch into the low 70s Thursday, then fall back to the seasonable upper 60s by Friday. The upcoming weekend is also looking drier, but some rain chances still persist. The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Eta keeps it well off to the southeast, making yet another landfall near Tampa, Florida Thursday morning. This updated track keeps all of Eta's moisture away from North Alabama, lowering our rain chances. However, another cold front will bring spotty showers back to the area Sunday and much cooler air behind it for next week. Rainfall totals through this weekend still look minor. A general quarter to half inch is expected, with amounts closer to three quarters of an inch over Sand Mountain possible. Once this second cold front moves through Sunday evening, expect a return to seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine next week. Highs top out only in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday with lows by Tuesday morning back in the 30s.