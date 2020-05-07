Wet Friday, drier and cooler for Mother's Day weekend

Spring was most definitely in the air today, even if it was just a little chilly for early May standards. We'll one have day of rain to contend with to close out the work week Friday before the sunshine is back in full force for Mother's Day weekend. Tonight will be quiet, with clouds building in especially after sunset. A few light showers are possible overnight and into the morning hours Friday. The most widespread rainfall will hold off until Friday afternoon when a cold front sweeps through North Alabama. A band of showers with one or two embedded thunderstorms will move through the entire area before moving out of northeast Alabama Friday evening. Rainfall totals will range between a quarter inch east of I-65 to three quarters of an inch out in the Shoals. We are not expecting any severe weather tomorrow, but keep the umbrella handy if you plan on being out tomorrow.

Rain and clouds clear out of North Alabama tomorrow evening, giving way to a spectacular, but chilly, Mother's Day weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look beautiful, but highs temperatures both days will be well over 10 degrees below normal. Highs Saturday top out in the low to mid 60s before warming up closer to 70 for Mother's Day Sunday. For reference, our average highs temperature for early May is 79 degrees. Overnight lows this weekend could approach record cold territory, with temperatures likely falling into the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings.