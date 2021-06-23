Westminster Christian to host annual football camp next week

Westminster Christian Academy is hosting its annual football camp next week.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Wildcats will host boys from kindergarten to eighth grade at Van Dyke Stadium.

The camp, run by Wildcat players and coaches, gives some an introduction to the sport while allowing others to polish their game.

But WCA head coach Louis Leblanc said it’s not just about football.

“Ultimately, we want to use football to build better men,” he said. “So I believe that could start at any age. So getting them out there, letting them be a part of us, seeing what we do, getting involved with our program and hoping that one day they’ll want to be a part of us.”

One of LeBlanc’s favorite parts of the camp is watching the varsity player interact with the campers.

“I think it’s a great reminder for our older boys to see the impact that they have on the younger boys,” he said. “There’s little eyes watching you and you’re setting an example and that could be good or bad, so we’re obviously coaching them to set a good example.”

LeBlanc said a number of his current players attended the camps when they were younger.

This year’s session is Monday-Wednesday (June 28-30) from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. under the lights.

Interested parents can register their kids here.