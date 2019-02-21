Westminster Christian moving on

These two teams are familliar with each other, Lauderdale County and Westminster Chrisitan. Wednesday at Wallace State, Westminster walked away with a 53-39 win.

Coach Ronnie Stapler says of his four plus decades of coaching, getting this Wildcat team to state makes him the most proud.

"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, to get this bunch to the final more is my proudest moment, because of the type of people they are," Stapler added.

Westminster Chrisitan plays Bullock County Tuesday at 10:30 at the BJCC.