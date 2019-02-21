These two teams are familliar with each other, Lauderdale County and Westminster Chrisitan. Wednesday at Wallace State, Westminster walked away with a 53-39 win.
Coach Ronnie Stapler says of his four plus decades of coaching, getting this Wildcat team to state makes him the most proud.
"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, to get this bunch to the final more is my proudest moment, because of the type of people they are," Stapler added.
Westminster Chrisitan plays Bullock County Tuesday at 10:30 at the BJCC.
Related Content
- Westminster Christian moving on
- Veterans visit Westminster Christian Academy
- Westminster Christian's Michael Parker signs with Alabama
- Westminster Christian Academy coach talks playoffs
- Westminster Christian wins big over Phil Campbell
- Fox terrier wins at Westminster
- Roy Moore's 'Jewish' attorney practices Christianity
- Flanagan leaving Randolph for Shoals Christian
- Pineview Christian Academy wins state title
- Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Huntsville commemorates Dr. King's legacy
Scroll for more content...